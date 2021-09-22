September 22, 2021

Rift Apart, Digital Foundry Test – Nerd4.life

September 22, 2021

Digital Foundry Test Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for every PS5 With SSD Much slower than recommended, while still running perfectly. A comparison of the WD SN750 SE (Poor Performance SSD) and the more powerful WD SN850 shows roughly equivalent performance in gaming loads.

fact that WD SN750 SE Being able to run Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart perfectly is to confirm that the game does not necessarily require a superfast PS5 SSD, as one of the developers also mentioned. That’s not to say that it doesn’t somehow benefit from having an SSD, just saying that it’s impossible to make it move to other systems due to dimensional leaps is an exaggeration.

Like we said, even load times don’t suffer from crashes on the slower SSD which, on the contrary, shows slight differences compared to the other (we’re talking about a few decimals of a second). It distorts performance and highlights the fastest SSD in transferring games to and from the SSD, where there are gaps of several minutes. Nothing compromising, considering these operations are only done once, but it’s fair to note.

