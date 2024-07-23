Lecia Colo responds to criticism: ‘They judge because I’m a woman’

Lesia Colo Responds in kind. The Venetian broadcaster, known for her scientific publishing activity on television and especially the years she spent at the helm of At the foot of Mount Kilimanjaroand recently fell victim to body insulttargeted by some Criticism on social mediaBut the writer decided on Sunday to break the silence and publish an article. hard surge And extensive thinking on Instagram to respond to the accusations continuedLet’s find out. What happened? And all the details.









Licia Colò responds to criticism

“Why did she turn her face like that? Sometimes I think I see Ivana Spagna” and another time: “If I may, I advise you to cut your hair short and remove the frizz. I like it…”. Licia Colò decided to publish via Screenshot Instagram A special message Written by someone for him continuedwhich is what he decided Criticize publicly The physical aspectThe gunner did not just decide that. Reciprocate To comment, but also to make reflection On the worrying situation body insult General and otherwise, especially those targeting women. “What I still don’t understand is why some people They feel entitled to judge my physical appearance just because I’m a woman.The popular and historical face of. Tanfees At the foot of Mount Kilimanjarowas recently seen on La7 while driving. Aden:”I repeat, woman, because I doubt that anyone has ever written to a man how to cut his hair or “fix himself.”… I’ve always been criticized for my hair, and today it’s also being criticized for not having wrinkles. I wish I didn’t have wrinkles, but I have a lot of them, but that’s okay.”

Licia Colò replied to Unsolicited advice From his “fans”, calling on all women to raise awareness on this subject: “In 2024, it is still believed that a woman’s appearance must fall within certain canons while everything is allowed for a man. But do we not realize that this is precisely how we build the prisons of our existence, our restrictions? It’s not men who do this, it’s us women, and we don’t get the credit for it.The presenter explained.







