Resolution on Xbox Series S, PS4 and Xbox One revealed by Capcom – Multiplayer.it

Through a post on Twitter, Capcom revealed Maximum accuracy of versions Xbox Series S, PS4 and Xbox One to Monster Hunter Risein addition to those already confirmed from PS5 and Xbox Series X, which we’ve included below:

PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox One S: 1920 x 1080

Xbox Series S: 2560 x 1440

PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X: 3840 x 2160

Windows: Depending on your computer and monitor specifications



Monster Hunter Rise, Camelius

As we know, PS5 and Xbox Series X | versions will be available S of Monster Hunter Rise has two graphics modes, one in 4K and 60fps, and the other in 1080p and 120fps. Unfortunately, on this occasion, Capcom has not disclosed the frame rate target for the Series S and older generation versions, nor if these platforms will offer more than one graphics option, but is limited to stating:

“The frame rate is variable depending on the gaming situation. Depending on hardware performance and your preferences, you can choose whether to prioritize frame rate or image quality“.

The post also specifies that the PS5 and PS4 versions of Monster Hunt Rise are sold as a bundle, so there’s no need to buy them twice if you decide to switch consoles. The possibility has also been confirmed Saves transportation between platforms of the same family, and therefore between PS5 and PS4 or between Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows.

Monster Hunter Rise will be available on PlayStation, Xbox and Windows January 20, 2023, with maximum expansion expected to break the Sun during the spring. The game has already been available for quite some time on Switch and PC via Steam. For these versions, a new free update is coming, which already has a release period.