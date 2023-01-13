Bologna’s Urban Gardens, the city’s little green lungs are on display

Bologna, January 13, 2023 – Opens at d’Accourcio Palace showroom orthogonal projections Dedicated to urban gardens in the Bologna region. The collection will be made with photos of Erica Zanetti, Serena MagnoliFrancesco Grazioli, Andrea D’Abril, Gianpietro Lazarin: Edited by Ilaria Braschi and Francesca Vacari.

It’s a way Visual, auditory and olfactory among urban parks of the two towers, accompanied by information on their social, educational, scientific, cultural, productive and historical function forte. “Gardens add beauty to our city, improve our quality of life by providing food and work, and preserve the biodiversity of our region by providing shelter to many insects and animals,” said Barachi.

In the an offer They spoke this afternoon in the commune Daniele Ara, Agriculture Consultant, Rosalba Lanciotti, Distal Director and Francesco Orsini, FoodE Project Coordinator. Erica Zanetti’s photographic story shows signs of a vibrant community that changes over time. Greengrocers who had previously worked in the factory, in the school and in many other workplaces were replaced at the beginning, mostly farmers and former laborers. It is the city that changes. But the passion with which they planted gardens yesterday is the same today as Serena Magagnoli’s part, Entomologist and photographer It consists of images resulting from the whole days I spent in search of the “Little Rulers of the Earth”; the arthropods that silently populate every green nook between the cities’ concrete.

Urban gardens and vegetable gardens, if managed properly and without the use of pesticides, represent Real pillars of biodiversity protection. Next up is Microvita, photographer and documentary filmmaker Francesco Grazioli. The photos presented in the gallery are part of a long journey, undertaken several years ago, with The purpose of documenting those exclusive animals, is almost invisible to the eye, and is part of the biodiversity that resists urbanization. at the end, Francesca VaccariDisplays editorial graphics ortiandortichia project that comes from observing a small green area just a few steps from Bab Strada Maggiore, in Bologna, led to historical research on the territory. Built four hundred years ago, the portico traces the boundaries of the garden from the Via Emilia. Maps, drawings and archival documents confirm that the structure of a city like Bologna is the result of a long dialectical relationship between green areas and built architecture: a precious language still today of the ecological balance of the city to make the exhibition more immersive there are the sound and visual effects of Andrea Dabilre and Gianpietro Lazarin.