Renault Scenic: current only from 2024

Ushered in last May by the prototype Scenic viewin the middle for 2024 The new generation will come Renault Scenic The car that in 1996 marked the birth of the mid-range minivan and quickly became a huge commercial success for Renault. Which has nothing to do with the current cars, which have been on sale since 2016, since minivans are not as popular as they used to be. Thus becomes the new Scénic of the minivan Transitions It will be developed on the same CMF-EV platform as the Mégane E-Tech Electric. For this it will only be available with Electrical engine.

over there Renault Scenic affiliate 2024as can be seen from our reconstruction (in the drawing above), with a sophisticated look with a sculpted front and powerful black piping. About 30 cm more than height (450 cm Altogether) The new model promises to be really comfortable and functional, with a flat floor and a fold-down right seat. Faceted sides, 20-inch wheels and retractable handles can be seen from the side. It will be a direct competitor to the Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 models.

> Pictured above is the current Scénic, dating back to 2016. On top of that is our sketch, which predicts what the new model should look like.

According to rumors, the Renault Scenic It will be served with popularity And the In front of me, but versions equipped with all-wheel drive and twin-engine are not excluded. The “base” should have 218 horsepower and a 60-kWh battery. The multimedia system is a reference, it should resume the current Mégane E-Tech system, with all Google services, including Maps.