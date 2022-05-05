May 5, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Reggie Fils-Aimé tells about touching advice given to him by Satoru Iwata, beloved CEO - Nerd4.life

Reggie Fils-Aimé tells about touching advice given to him by Satoru Iwata, beloved CEO – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 5, 2022 2 min read

The book was released this week Disable the game, from the Bronx to the top of Nintendowritten by Reggie Phils Amy – the former president of Nintendo of America – who tells, among others, about Relationship with Satoru Iwatathe former CEO of Nintendo, passed away in 2015.

Reggie Fils-Aimé says so Iwata has influenced the way she works, but in general approaching life. In particular, there is a section of the book in which it is explained that Iwata gave Felice Emei a series of tips for working more harmoniously with his colleagues in Kyoto. The head of the American department already had a successful career behind him, but Iwata advised him to change his approach.

Specifically, the following was reported in the book Iwata’s words – which we offer in translation: “We have a unique challenge to understand and support the company culture as we try to develop it. I want you to listen carefully to all of your employees. I want you to try to really understand their point of view. Before you start suggesting your own ideas, you are a very impulsive person, even NCL’s personnel [ndr, ovvero la divisione giapponese di Kyoto] They want to please you. And you have some great ideas. But you won’t always be right. Please be sure to consider other people’s point of view.”


Satoru Iwata holding bananas

Reggie Phils Amy He continues writing: “It was a very deep conversation. Then he continued: ‘I should do that too.’” I’m trying to push Nintendo in a new direction. At the same time, Mr. Miyamoto and the others had been part of the company for a long time. the time. I have to make sure they are with me on this trip. “By the end of that dinner I felt like we had gone from being his boss and subordinate, or mentor and protector, to being friends. He then incorporated his teachings into all my future jobs, at Nintendo and beyond.”

See also  Xbox is increasingly central to Microsoft, for CEO Satya Nadella - Nerd4.life

In the book, Reggie Fells Amy also talks about occasions when the two fell out, but it’s clear that there was respect As well as friendship.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Wind Waker and Twilight Princess remaster on Nintendo Switch in 2022? – Multiplayer.it

May 4, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Xbox Series X first tests & comparison | S – Nerd4.life

May 4, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Will you buy PlayStation Square Enix after selling Eidos and Crystal Dynamics? – Multiplayer.it

May 4, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

We’ll tell you when the first African heat wave of the season ILMETEO.it will be

May 5, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

€200 bonus, because it is not fair that pensioners take it too

May 5, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The fight between my youngsters and my singers in Maurizio Costanzo’s show – video

May 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The wonder of the solar system: size, composition and comparison of planets – video

May 5, 2022 Karen Hines