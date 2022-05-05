Reggie Fils-Aimé tells about touching advice given to him by Satoru Iwata, beloved CEO – Nerd4.life

The book was released this week Disable the game, from the Bronx to the top of Nintendowritten by Reggie Phils Amy – the former president of Nintendo of America – who tells, among others, about Relationship with Satoru Iwatathe former CEO of Nintendo, passed away in 2015.

Reggie Fils-Aimé says so Iwata has influenced the way she works, but in general approaching life. In particular, there is a section of the book in which it is explained that Iwata gave Felice Emei a series of tips for working more harmoniously with his colleagues in Kyoto. The head of the American department already had a successful career behind him, but Iwata advised him to change his approach.

Specifically, the following was reported in the book Iwata’s words – which we offer in translation: “We have a unique challenge to understand and support the company culture as we try to develop it. I want you to listen carefully to all of your employees. I want you to try to really understand their point of view. Before you start suggesting your own ideas, you are a very impulsive person, even NCL’s personnel [ndr, ovvero la divisione giapponese di Kyoto] They want to please you. And you have some great ideas. But you won’t always be right. Please be sure to consider other people’s point of view.”



Satoru Iwata holding bananas

Reggie Phils Amy He continues writing: “It was a very deep conversation. Then he continued: ‘I should do that too.’” I’m trying to push Nintendo in a new direction. At the same time, Mr. Miyamoto and the others had been part of the company for a long time. the time. I have to make sure they are with me on this trip. “By the end of that dinner I felt like we had gone from being his boss and subordinate, or mentor and protector, to being friends. He then incorporated his teachings into all my future jobs, at Nintendo and beyond.”

In the book, Reggie Fells Amy also talks about occasions when the two fell out, but it’s clear that there was respect As well as friendship.