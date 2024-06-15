USA, Copa America squad: Two AC Milan players confirmed

Not only Euro 2024, but another continental event is getting ready to kick off with a special edition different from the classics: Copa America 2024 will also see the participation of some countries that are not part of South America. Among these SAmericaA North American country is included in the group, which includes Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay.

Technical Commissioner Fregg Berhalter has released the list of invitees for the international event. There’s a lot of Italy in America, 5 players from our club have been called up to the national team: Milan’s Musa and Pulisic, Juventus’ Vee and McKenney, but defender Christopher Lund plays for Palermo. The complete list is below.

Forwards: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Defensori: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Christopher Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Anthony Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Centrocampisti: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Jonny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKenney (Juventus), Younes Musa (AC Milan), Gio Reina (Nottingham Forest), Malik Tilhoven (PSV)

Attackers: Brendan Aaronson (Union Berlin), Fowler Balogan (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Wee (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry City)