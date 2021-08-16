Airbnb, First Budget 2021: 300,000 jobs, agreements with over 35 countries on rentals

what’s he doing AirbnbThe platform that, before the pandemic, was revolutionizing the world (and the way) to travel? It seems that the crisis of 2020 has been largely bypassed: the group, which was listed on the stock exchange last year, closed the first half of the year with trades of $ 2.22 billion, an increase of 89.7% compared to 1.1 billion for the same period the previous year. The resumption of travel, albeit with restrictions and restrictions that restricted maps and itineraries, and the change in people’s habits, from working remotely to seasonal adjustment of vacation periods to seeking different experiences, also bodes well for the next quarter. On the other hand, a recent Oxford Economics survey analyzed the economic impact of the Airbnb community in about thirty selected destinations around the world. Well in 2019, the travel and experiences site would have favored more than 300,000 jobs, including tens of thousands of jobs in sectors like restaurants and retail, which have been hit hard by the pandemic. Across Europe, guest spending on Airbnb has supported nearly 51,000 jobs in Paris, 14,000 in Milan and more than 8,000 in Berlin. More or less, nine jobs in the tourism world are supported for every thousand guests in Airbnb properties.

Not only. The journey back has also changed its DNA, at least for a large portion of people. For this reason, the platform led by one of the historic founders, Brian Chesky, already launched a program at the beginning of the year called “The Great Rebalancing of European Travel” to ensure a safe, sustainable and more equitable return to tourism. Preventing the return of the phenomenon of excess tourism as much as possible. Above all, avoid friction with departments regarding regulations for short-term stays: to date, the group has signed more than a thousand regulatory and tax agreements worldwide thanks to City Portal, a digital office launched last year and meticulously designed to support cities and tourism organizations. Already 35 governments and entities across Europe, including the UK, France and Denmark, have successfully resolved the most pressing issues with Airbnb. The platform hopes to add 25 potential new partners during the year. The goal is to pay the taxes due and stop the desertification of historical centers in favor of apartments for tourists and to harm the population (and prices).

some examples? Collaborating with the European Union, while supporting the Digital Services Act and advocating for unique rules across the continent for short-term rentals. Consultation will begin by the end of the year. In Catalonia – Barcelona has been one of the platform’s most problematic battle fronts – new rules have been introduced to allow hosts to rent private rooms to register their space with the authorities for the first time ever. In the UK, consideration is being given to introducing a formal tenant registration system. In France, there is even a joint program with the government, the Healthy Tourism Recovery Pledge, to support the resumption of tourism after the pandemic and to increase host registrations in major cities, a practice that continues at a good pace in Paris as in Bordeaux. The same goes for the Netherlands, from Amsterdam to Utrecht.

Then there is the obligation to promote, in the Tourist Web, inevitably restricted by the impossibility, for Europeans, with exceptions, to search for the moment in the United States as well as, for example, in large areas of Asia. “Travel patterns are changing: Last summer, for example, three times as many people chose Airbnb in Brittany rather than Paris, while more guests stayed in Sicily in the last quarter of 2020 than Florence and Venice combined. In Germany, Berlin was the most popular destination for travelers, while this summer it’s the Baltic coast” as they explain from Airbnb. And if already 100 agreements and cooperation with marketing organizations have been announced, then almost everywhere others have been added: Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy. In our country, for example, the group has partnered with the Milan municipality and supported the resumption of tourism after the pandemic through long-term stays, which are increasingly demanded by those who travel to cities for work, study or to reconnect with family. An agreement was also reached in Florence, this time to promote quality tourism and sustainable experiences.

The Neighborhood Support Line, which is a direct line of communication with Airbnb to report issues with ads or guest behavior, is shutting down news of recent times. This assistance service is also active in Italy as well as in France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, the Czech Republic and Hungary and was recently launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Spain last May. There are 27 countries where if something goes wrong – for house parties and high-stakes bookings, for example – Airbnb takes action.