Redesign is on the horizon for the Skoda Octavia

There's nothing left – February 14 Czech construction Restyling will appear Skoda OctaviaIt is the fourth generation. to'to update From one of its most successful models, which has sold over 7 million units since its launch in 1996, it will introduce new headlights, redesigned bumpers and a revised front grille. While waiting for photos, the manufacturer released the first drawings of the car Skoda Octavia Renewed, both in version Berlin Which trolley.

new look – Four years after the launch of the eighth generation of… Skoda OctaviaUpgrades include second-generation matrix LEDs: they're designed not only to give the car a stylish look New light signature But also to provide better street lighting. It also contains a crystalline element called Crystallinium which gives a distinctive blue color to the inside of the headlight housing, enhancing the aesthetics of the car.

Renewed – the Skoda Octavia 2024 It will also continue to be offered in Sportline and RS models. “Activate and develop design characteristics Brand icons It is a difficult and fascinating task. With this new look and new features, the Octavia will continue to impress ordinary explorers in the coming years,” emphasizes Oliver Stefani, Head of Design at ŠKODA.