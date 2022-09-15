Rangers – Napoli 0-3, goals from Ndombele, Raspadori and Politano. The Azores are first in the ranking of the first group

Gorgeous choreography for Rangers fans in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. His profile is placed in the center of the UK flag, Union Jack.

Almost everything is ready at Ibrox. In a few minutes referee Antonio Miguel Mateo Lahoz will start the match.

No Champions League anthem for Glasgow’s 50,000th national anthem, which will instead observe a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Spalletti emphasizes the defense and midfield, while up front, in addition to Usimin, he must also do without Lozano, who does not even go to the bench due to the flu syndrome. Politano takes his place on the right, while Simeone prefers Raspadori in the role of center forward.

Five changes for Giovanni van Bronckhorst since the defeat in Amsterdam. Rangers find McGregor in the net, Jack finds Wright in the midfield, while the offensive quartet has changed: outside Tillman, Kamara and striker Colack, they are replaced respectively by Arfield, S Davies and Morelos.

Official lineups: Napoli take the field 4-3-3: Meret; DiLorenzo, Rahmani, Kim Mengai, M Roy; Anguise, Lobotka, Zelensky; Politano, Simeone, Kvartsellia. Available: Sirigu, Idasiak, Ostigard, J. Jesus, Zanoli, Olivera, Elmas, Gaetano, Ndombelé, Raspadori, Zerbin.

Official lineups: Rangers line up on the field with a 4-2-3-1 result: McGregor. Tavernier, Goldson; Sands, Parisik; Jack, Lundstram; Arfield, S. Davies, Kent; Morelos. Available: Budinauckas, McCrorie, B. Davies, Devine, Yilmaz, King, Wright, Kamara, Tillman, Colak, Matondo, Sakala.

Napoli arrived in Scotland thanks to a massive 4-1 win over Liverpool in the first game of the group. Napoli are first in the group as are Ajax and the Reds, however, they both played another match, which Jurgen Klopp’s men won yesterday 2-1. Zero points, however, for Rangers, who were defeated 4-0 in the previous round played at the Amsterdam Arena. See also The Eagles receive coach Farjali by bidding farewell to them

The race, tentatively scheduled for 21.00 yesterday, has been postponed to today due to restrictions on the regulation of public order due to the presence of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland until yesterday. The match has also been banned due to visiting fans, and to ensure fairness, Rangers fans will not be able to go to Napoli for the second leg.