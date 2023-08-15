Rain of Shooting Stars: Kappa Signedi is coming

When we think of the rising stars of August, our thoughts immediately turn to the Perseids. There is no doubt that the Tears of San Lorenzo represent – for all lovers of celestial phenomena and dreamers – an appointment not to be missed. But if someone does not have time to entrust all their desires to them, they can always hope for it kappa cygnideswhich in a few evenings will “light up” the summer sky.

Kappa Cignidi, a rain of shooting stars in the August sky

Many of us still have in our eyes the vivid images of the Perseids, which this year gave us a really impressive show thanks to the complete absence of lunar disturbances, allowing us to spot a large number of “flaming embers” in the night between August 12 and 13. The largely clear sky and the temporal proximity of the August new moon have allowed all dreamers to entrust a multitude of wishes to the shining stars par excellence, and today there is good news for all of them.

a A new swarm of shooting stars Indeed, he is about to arrive, ready to take on those wishes left to be fulfilled in the night of San Lorenzo. This is the kappa Cignidi, a group of meteorites decidedly less “prolific” than the Perseids, but no less suggestive.

Kappa Uai meteorites also learned Cygnids show radians spread out over an area of ​​more than 15°. The area from which the swarm seems to start is quite complex, with multiple centers dotted between the constellations Cygnus and Draco. It is likely that the remnants of a comet were shattered. In recent years they have shown zenithal hourly rate o ZHR extension 2/8 meteors per hour.

© Stellarium – The sky on August 20 at approximately 1:00 p.m

How to observe kappa hen

The kappa Cygnids peak at night in between August 19 and 20. The radiation will be visible all night, and will reach its highest elevation above the horizon at the end of evening twilight at about +80 degrees.

To ensure that the largest number of light paths are identified, it is advised to choose dark places – away from the light pollution of big cities – and wait a few minutes to allow our eyes to get used to the darkness. a certain breadth of radiant He suggests observing while lying down, so that a large portion of the sky is available.

As has already happened to the stars of San Lorenzo, the kappa cygnids will also reach their peak in a period particularly favorable for observation. Indeed, the brightness of our satellite – after the August 16 full moon – will only be 5.6%, and therefore it will not cause any disturbance to its glow.