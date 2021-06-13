June 13, 2021

“Put the mask on” but he spits in his face: for not having a mask 10 years in prison

June 13, 2021

While shopping in Des Moines, Iowa, he was asked to abide by the rules against Covid, but reacted brutally: He chases the man, pops his eye, and coughs.

The facts date back to November last year. Shane Wayne Michael, 42, appears to have gone crazy after a man asked him to put up his mask at an eyewear store. The victim, according to local reports, said that he was first stalked, badly beaten and Then the man took off his mask and started coughing and spitting in his face shouting “If he’s with me, you have too!” , referring to Covid.

Michael claimed that he acted in self-defense because he was bitten in the finger, but his behavior was severely punished: Ten years in prison for bodily injury exacerbated by serious bodily injury.

A “typical” sentence comes in the midst of constant incidents and arrests in places like banks, stores and polling stations, specifically for mask use. A position also denounced by US airlines, via the Federal Aviation Administration, which reported an unprecedented increase in the unruly behavior of unruly travelers who would not comply with the federal mandate to wear a face covering.

