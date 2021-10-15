PS4 and PS5 games on offer for less than €10 in mid-October 2021 – Nerd4.life

PS Store Deals are currently running with a number of discounts for PS4 and PS5 games (backward compatibility). So we bring you a selection of titles under €10 for the mid-October 2021 shows from the PlayStation world.
First of all, remember that you can find the complete list of Offers on PS Store at this address.
In all, there are 214 games and add-ons on display on the PS Store in mid-October, and many of them are on sale at very low prices, often less than €10. Among the various things that caught our eye, there is definitely For Honor Standard Edition, which is available in 7.49 €: Ubisoft still supports the multiplayer action game and has an active community, even years later. But if you prefer something more linear and single player, you shouldn’t miss Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, available at €9.99. But remember that this is a direct sequel to Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End, also available at €9.99. If you’re looking for PlayStation exclusives, you can (re)discover the originals of Ratchet & Clank in the new version €9.99.
Let’s look at the others now PS4 and PS5 games (Backward compatibility) Offered on PS Store with discounts of less than 10 €:
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – 9.99 €
- jurassic world evolution 9.99 €
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – €9.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 5.99 €
- UNO Ultimate Edition – 7.99 €
- Brothers: a story of two sons – 4.99 €
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – €9.99
- indivisible – €9.99
- Shadow Tactics: Shogun Blades – 4.99 €
This was just part of the long list of games coming out in mid-October 2021. Tell us, did you find anything else you like? Finally, we remind you that on PS3 and PS Vita it will not be possible to use credit cards in the short term.
