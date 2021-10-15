October 15, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

PS4 and PS5 games on offer for less than €10 in mid-October 2021 - Nerd4.life

PS4 and PS5 games on offer for less than €10 in mid-October 2021 – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 15, 2021 2 min read

PS Store Deals are currently running with a number of discounts for PS4 and PS5 games (backward compatibility). So we bring you a selection of titles under €10 for the mid-October 2021 shows from the PlayStation world.

First of all, remember that you can find the complete list of Offers on PS Store at this address.

In all, there are 214 games and add-ons on display on the PS Store in mid-October, and many of them are on sale at very low prices, often less than €10. Among the various things that caught our eye, there is definitely For Honor Standard Edition, which is available in 7.49 €: Ubisoft still supports the multiplayer action game and has an active community, even years later. But if you prefer something more linear and single player, you shouldn’t miss Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, available at €9.99. But remember that this is a direct sequel to Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End, also available at €9.99. If you’re looking for PlayStation exclusives, you can (re)discover the originals of Ratchet & Clank in the new version €9.99.


playstation logo

Let’s look at the others now PS4 and PS5 games (Backward compatibility) Offered on PS Store with discounts of less than 10 €:

  • Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – 9.99 €
  • jurassic world evolution 9.99 €
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – €9.99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 5.99 €
  • UNO Ultimate Edition – 7.99 €
  • Brothers: a story of two sons – 4.99 €
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – €9.99
  • indivisible – €9.99
  • Shadow Tactics: Shogun Blades – 4.99 €
See also  Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are coming, more confirmations - Nerd4.life

This was just part of the long list of games coming out in mid-October 2021. Tell us, did you find anything else you like? Finally, we remind you that on PS3 and PS Vita it will not be possible to use credit cards in the short term.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Upgrade to the next generation for all PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in arrivo – Multiplayer.it

October 15, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

How to recognize them so as not to “infect”

October 14, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Abandoned Introduction is a complete PS5 game coming with a trailer – Nerd4.life

October 14, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Covid: GB Lab investigation, ‘43,000 wrong tests’ – last hour

October 15, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

The power of the state does not fade

October 15, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The Mountain is back in vogue, a chance for hosts with Airbnb

October 15, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

A rain of insults from followers

October 15, 2021 Lorelei Reese