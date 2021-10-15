AC Milan, Maldini and Massara prepare for a shot from the Premier League

Game Milan from Stefano Pioli It was pretty much enough on the offensive moves of the three Attacking midfieldersThe division between defensive and offensive tasks and assignment of tasks can always cover a significant portion of the corresponding half of the playing field. The Rossoneri coach, as we have seen, likes multi-purpose players who are able to fill more roles on the front lines, Castillejo or a Saelemeekers So to speak. At the moment, who responds to these characteristics, there is only the young man on the team Ibrahim Diaz |, Do not think Christ’s children who is still in the pits and has not yet made a real contribution to the cause. From England now the news bounce that Satan He was on the trail Jesse Lingard For this role, closed to Manchester United And eager to change the scene.

Some British newspapers such as Mirror or the daily Mail, Who writes how the Englishman born in 1992 is not at all happy with his momentary announcement Old Trafford. because? The answer is simple: it does not find space. With the arrival of summer Cristiano Ronaldo and the young man Sancho (paid 80 million euros) space Lingard Definitely shrunk. Suffice it to say that at this point in the season the race has not yet started in the team jersey. Red Devils.

After an excellent season spent on loan at West Ham, Certainly Lingard I did not expect such a transaction, and with the contract expiring in June 2022 (and with no intention of renewing it) now Maldini NS pleasure They are preparing to sign it at zero at the beginning of February, when Jesse You can freely sign with anyone you wish. But beware of the competition Barcelona, who wants to bring the British abroad Camp Nou. From the UK, however, they claim that Milan Currently in the lead, also because it is able to surely guarantee a player longer playing time than Barcelona.

