Project with Francesca Chillemi

.’s career Can Yaman Full speed with new links, but with Diletta Lotta There seems to be an atmosphere of crisis. She’s on vacation alone fueling the gossip. Meanwhile, the Turkish actor has been selected for the TV series “Purple Like the Sea” with Francesca Chelmy. The shooting will begin at the end of September between Rome and Palermo.

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that the story between Kane Yaman and Mokaddam Al-Riyath is in crisis. Some are convinced it was never original. According to what is also happening from social networks, Leotta is on vacation without him. Their love attracted attention and earned covers.

Kan Yaman and Francesca Chelmi

In the meantime, this is the moment of his work: several productions are in the pipeline. Can Yaman and the former Queen of Italy will be the protagonists of the new series produced by Lux Vide by Matilde and Luca Bernabei in collaboration with RTI, ‘Viola come il mare’, which will begin filming at the end of September between Rome and Palermo. “Viola come il Mare” is a light crime that incorporates elements of comedy and crime fiction into the story, inspired by Simona Tanzini’s novel “Do You Know Summer?” Posted by Sellerio.

Could it be Yaman Sandukan

Moreover, starting from February 2022, the Turkish star will be busy on the set to start shooting the remake in a contemporary key to the groundbreaking film ‘Sandokan’, the majestic international production produced by Lux Vide, which was born out of the idea of ​​the company CEO Luca Bernabé. After the international success of the 1976 TV series, in more than 85 countries, the great love story between East and West – which inspired entire generations to struggle for freedom and equality – is ready to live again with an unprecedented cut, fresh and modern, from a feminine point of view.

