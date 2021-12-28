December 29, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

New images of FPS in BioShock style in a Soviet environment - Nerd4.life

New images of FPS in BioShock style in a Soviet environment – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 29, 2021 2 min read

atomic heart It comes back to show itself in some new pictures, posted on Twitter by Jimmy Moran, creator of YouTube content, which shows some of these settings and situations are particularly interesting FPS in BioShock stile In a pseudo-Soviet environment.

The pictures show some of the settings that distinguish a file scenarios The game, although it’s not yet clear if it’s actual screenshots or in-engine scenes, although we now have a somewhat clearer idea of ​​what it is.

In fact, we saw a new trailer for Atomic Heart for E3 2021, and back last summer, the Mundfish team talked about the release date, endings, and PS4 version of the game, which are gradually being decided.

The new images don’t show particularly new elements, to tell the truth, but rather different perspectives from previously seen scenarios and settings.

There is no one yet Exit date For Atomic Heart, it appears that a potential second chapter has already been confirmed, to underline the anomaly of this title that immediately seemed very promising but equally vague, also in terms of the business case and the health of the project, given the scarcity of information that has surfaced so far.

In the meantime, let’s see these four images of the Atomic Heart, with the hope that 2022 will be the year to see the Mundfish in its final version.

See also  Disclosure of release period and platforms - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

End of the year offers continue with discounts on hundreds of games – Nerd4.life

December 28, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Cultured neurons learn to play pong faster than artificial intelligence – Nerd4.life

December 28, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New image shows mysterious caves to explore – Nerd4.life

December 28, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Omicron takes on Europe: contagion boom, 180 thousand in France

December 29, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

24 hour registration of cases in Covid, UK and France. 512 thousand infections in a single day in the United States: not so much since the outbreak began

December 29, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Losses in November and the next few months

December 29, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Big Brother Vip, here is the one who will replace Sonia Bruganelli on the January 3 episode

December 29, 2021 Lorelei Reese