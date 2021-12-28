New images of FPS in BioShock style in a Soviet environment – Nerd4.life

atomic heart It comes back to show itself in some new pictures, posted on Twitter by Jimmy Moran, creator of YouTube content, which shows some of these settings and situations are particularly interesting FPS in BioShock stile In a pseudo-Soviet environment.

The pictures show some of the settings that distinguish a file scenarios The game, although it’s not yet clear if it’s actual screenshots or in-engine scenes, although we now have a somewhat clearer idea of ​​what it is.

In fact, we saw a new trailer for Atomic Heart for E3 2021, and back last summer, the Mundfish team talked about the release date, endings, and PS4 version of the game, which are gradually being decided.

The new images don’t show particularly new elements, to tell the truth, but rather different perspectives from previously seen scenarios and settings.

There is no one yet Exit date For Atomic Heart, it appears that a potential second chapter has already been confirmed, to underline the anomaly of this title that immediately seemed very promising but equally vague, also in terms of the business case and the health of the project, given the scarcity of information that has surfaced so far.

In the meantime, let’s see these four images of the Atomic Heart, with the hope that 2022 will be the year to see the Mundfish in its final version.