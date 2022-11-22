November 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Practical Furniture – How to get three rooms even in a small space

Karen Hines November 22, 2022 2 min read

It is not true that when you have a small home you only have to make sacrifices. With a few little tricks it is still possible to have an apartment full of comfort even with only three rooms.

plaster wall – When you want to have a large room despite the small space, the password is gypsum board (two sheets of cardboard including quarry plaster core). In the case of a three-room apartment, plasterboard allows you to completely partition each room from scratch with only partial separation between one room and another to give greater depth.

Color choices – If you want to have three rooms in a few square meters, you must focus on very intense shades (yellow, yellow, yellow, green), in order to affect the heights and the individual function of each room. Obviously, the chromatic project must go hand in hand with the architectural project, with targeted combinations to make the proportions more proportionate. For example, teal is a relaxing color that’s perfect for a bedroom.

Starting points for a three-room apartment in a small house – Get rid of the corridor, open the living room, define the new storage units anyway (utility room, wardrobe). The ideal is to focus on the entrance to the house that opens into the living room of the house. The bedroom should be the most secluded room of all, with dimensions such as to be able to accommodate a wardrobe or other furniture items. From the entrance to the kitchen, a few meters of silent space can be used for a wardrobe, shoe rack or bookcase.

See also  It's great how this way of using parsley fights water retention and keeps us healthy

products online

plaster wall

yellow ocher background

Wardrobe

book shelf

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

psychological test | Open your mind and expand your knowledge: what did you see first?

November 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The university makes way for business at Palazzo Vistarino

November 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Neurologist in Calabria responsible for the first edition of digital electromyography

November 21, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

UniBs: Scholarship for America in the name of researcher David Giri, who was killed in New York

November 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Stock Markets Today, November 22nd. Europe on the rise awaits Wall Street. Gazprom threatens to cut gas across Ukraine

November 22, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

The actress leaves the home of Silvia Sletti and Pazzini

November 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Practical Furniture – How to get three rooms even in a small space

November 22, 2022 Karen Hines