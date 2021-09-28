September 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Pouring fresh lava at night. Sunken homes in La Palma, the video makes an impression »ILMETEO.it

Karen Hines September 28, 2021 2 min read

Canary: New lava flows at night. Sunken homes in La Palma, the video makes an impression

volcano eruption Cumber Vega to La Palma, one of the islands that make up the Spanish Canary Archipelago, already has A hundred homes were destroyed, destroyed by lava that continued to flow towards the coast, burying several roads and a school. The flow, which has already reached 1100 ° C, is advancing at a speed of 700 meters per hour along its western slope, descending towards the coast.

Meanwhile, the Canary Islands Institute of Volcanology explained that although it remains difficult to answer the question of how long an eruption can last, based on the duration of past events, it can be assumed between 24 and 84 days. The height of the flow in some places reached more than 10 meters, according to Copernican data cited by El País. Volcanologist David Calvo said in connection with Spanish public television from the eruption area that it is located near the volcano.Impressive explosions” from “lava bubbles” that it “ash rain“.

Local media reports how firefighters are making desperate attempts to prepare a furrow in the ground, thus trying to prevent volcanic material from completely conquering the city’s urban core. todoc, which has a population of about 1,300, all of them have already been evacuated.
They were on the island About 6000 people have been evacuated, including several hundred tourists.

The Video above.

See also  Federico II, MSc Aesthetic Medicine is about to start

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

It can take 3 minutes a day to relieve and relieve neck pain

September 28, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

The first woman, the first woman on the moon

September 28, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Solid State Batteries: A New High-Performance Model Surprised Even Its Developers

September 27, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

The Netherlands, planning to kill Mark Rutte: the arrest of the leader of the Unity Party

September 28, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

El’ira della Meloni: “I was left alone to run this election campaign”

September 28, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Schneider abandons Cairo factory: 130 workers at risk

September 28, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Gf Vip, Soleil Sorge, and intimacy at 5 am. “Shame on you” breaking into the house – Libero Quotidiano

September 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese