Milan-Atletico, official squads: from Tonali and Giroud, Rebek from 1′. Griezmann also came out

The Milan He resumes from San Siro and from where he left the Champions League. The second day of the group stage will put the Rossoneri against a teamAtletico Madrid, the last team to eliminate Satan From Europe in 2014. The challenge to follow: Team Pioli arrived in good health, while Chulo New from the sudden defeat in the league against Alaves. Kick-off at 21.

Stefano Pioli He has to dispense with leaders like Kiar and Ibrahimovic. The chosen striker is Ante Rebek, with Giroud starting from the bench; In defense, Captain Romagnoli is on the side of Tomori, in the midfield there is Bennacer and not Tonali with Casey.

Diego Simeone Leave on the bench little devil Griezmann: With Suarez, who has not scored in the Champions League since 2015, there is Korea. The three-man defensive formation confirmed that Jimenez is replacing the suspended Savic. Kondogbia preferred Lemar and Koke over De Paul between them.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Mignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Casey, Ben-Nasser; Saelemaekers, Abraham Diaz, Liao; Rebek. Coach: Stefano Pioli.

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Oblak; Jimenez, Hermoso, Felipe; Trippier, Koke, Llorente, Kone, Carrasco; Correa, Suarez. Alienator: Diego Simeone.