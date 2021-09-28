September 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Milan-Atletico, le formazioni ufficiali: fuori Tonali e Giroud, Rebic dal 1

Milan-Atletico, official squads: from Tonali and Giroud, Rebek from 1′. Griezmann also came out

Mirabelle Hunt September 28, 2021 1 min read

The Milan He resumes from San Siro and from where he left the Champions League. The second day of the group stage will put the Rossoneri against a teamAtletico Madrid, the last team to eliminate Satan From Europe in 2014. The challenge to follow: Team Pioli arrived in good health, while Chulo New from the sudden defeat in the league against Alaves. Kick-off at 21.

Stefano Pioli He has to dispense with leaders like Kiar and Ibrahimovic. The chosen striker is Ante Rebek, with Giroud starting from the bench; In defense, Captain Romagnoli is on the side of Tomori, in the midfield there is Bennacer and not Tonali with Casey.

Diego Simeone Leave on the bench little devil Griezmann: With Suarez, who has not scored in the Champions League since 2015, there is Korea. The three-man defensive formation confirmed that Jimenez is replacing the suspended Savic. Kondogbia preferred Lemar and Koke over De Paul between them.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Mignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Casey, Ben-Nasser; Saelemaekers, Abraham Diaz, Liao; Rebek. Coach: Stefano Pioli.
Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Oblak; Jimenez, Hermoso, Felipe; Trippier, Koke, Llorente, Kone, Carrasco; Correa, Suarez. Alienator: Diego Simeone.

See also  Celebrities called on the G7 to share vaccines with poor countries, and entertainment news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

CBS Sports has announced a new Serie A studio offer to bring Italian football to more homes

September 28, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Super League, UEFA cancels proceedings against Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Real

September 28, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Doubts about Mr. Pioli in light of Atletico

September 27, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

The Netherlands, planning to kill Mark Rutte: the arrest of the leader of the Unity Party

September 28, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

El’ira della Meloni: “I was left alone to run this election campaign”

September 28, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Schneider abandons Cairo factory: 130 workers at risk

September 28, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Gf Vip, Soleil Sorge, and intimacy at 5 am. “Shame on you” breaking into the house – Libero Quotidiano

September 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese