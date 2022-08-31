Possible formations of Udinese-Fiorentina: On the wings are Odoji and Pereira

Here is the latest in Udinese Fiorentina Compiled by TMW reporters:

▪ Udinese – Fiorentina – Wednesday, August 31, 6.30 pm, Dacia Arena

▪ Referee Maurizio Mariani from the Aprilia Division

▪ Ranking: Udinese 4 points, Fiorentina 5 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN

How to reach Udinese

He could repeat the same formation seen against Monza coach Andrea Sutil, with some potential differences due to the three-way commitment in a week. Nihuen Perez is still ineligible, the only heavy absentee in Juventus. In the net, then Silvestri, in front of him, Massina, Pegol and Picao; On the flanks Udogie and Pereyra are where Ebosele is yet to be judged ready, with the trio of Arslan, Walace and Makengo in the middle. Lovrick who can start from the bench. Up front, Peto could take this time to avoid overload, with the Deulofeu-Success duo back in the lead.

How to reach Fiorentina

Fiorentina is the team that plays the most close matches at the start of the season, and the Italian, with many close engagements, must manage his forces. In his 4-3-3 run, against Golini, Venuti and Igor could see each other again at the expense of Dudu and one between Milinkovic and Kurta, with Terzic also threatening Biragi. Barak could be re-proposed, in midfield with the other former in the match Mandragora and Maleh (Boaventura will miss as well as Duncan). Jovic is ready to give his starting place to Cabral, the Italian still without Gonzalez, Kwame, Sabonara and Sutil.