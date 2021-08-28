Baby View is overflowing, in the semi-finals! Betty also plays for medals. Two triathlon podiums – OA Sport

Watch live on OA SPORT with one click

Hello and welcome to the full-text live broadcast of the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games. Day 4, and today there will be new finals in Japan, with 56 more titles between swimming (14), cycling (3), wheelchair fencing (4), athletics (17), judo (4) and table tennis. (5), archery (1), triathlon (4) and weightlifting (4).

OA Sport brings you the full-text live broadcast of the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2021: All results of today’s races Saturday 28 August with real-time news minute by minute so you don’t miss a thing. Let’s Begin 02:00 Italian time with a triathlon.

Triathlon – Veronica Yoko Libani Bronze Medal in Triathlon! Blue is third in the women’s PTS2 in 1:15:55, 1:52 of American gold Allysa Seely, first in 1:14:03, ahead of fellow countryman Hayley Danes, second in 1:14:58, to 0:55 of winner.

Triathlon – In the women's PTVI1 class, Anna Barbaro and her guide, Charlotte Boonen, took third place (+0:48), after a 10km test bike. In the lead, the Spanish pair Rodriguez / Loehr, in second place Canadian Tomilla / Hogan (+ 0:31)

ARCHERY – Round 16 of the men’s complex. Two of the blues in competition: – Giampaolo Cancelli, who at 03:25 will oppose the Slovakian Marcel Pavlic – Matteo Bonacina, who will face Japan’s Leon Miyamoto at 07:21

Duel – Duel, Qualifying Round B: Marco Sima Blue will be on the podium. For him, there will be attacks on Russian Albert Kamalov, Ukrainian Anton Datsko, Brazilian Jovan Gisoni and Poland’s Adrian Castro.

Goal ball – For the women’s tournament, Canada and Australia (Group C) are on the field. The score is currently 0-0.

Table tennis – the program of this specialty, which today does not include Italians or Italians in the competition, has also begun.

Wheelchair Basket – Opens 2 games per day: – Turkey – Spain (Men’s Championship, Group A) – USA-CIna (Women’s Championship, Group B)

Swimming – It’s battery time at the Aquatic Center. Italy in the pool trying to grab the most passes towards the Japanese afternoon finals.

Weightlifting – there are four weight categories on the platform: -72 kg, -80 kg for men, -61 kg and -67 kg for women. At the moment, the final of the -72 kg weight class is being held,

The fence – two burnt defeats. Loredana Trigelia in her third match today gives 5-4 to the Chinese Jing Rong, while Ionella Andrea Mogos lost by the same score to Hungarian Zsuzana Krajniak.

Wheelchair Basketball – The competitions that started at 2 am are over. Here are the results: Spain 79-61 Turkey (match valid for Group A in the men's tournament); China 42-41 USA (match valid for Group B Women's Championship). Now I'm on the parquet: Australia – Germany (match valid for Group B men's tournament) Algeria – Spain (the match is valid for the second group of the women's league)

Rowing – the two Italian teams in the play-off hit the final qualifying goal. The crew of Chiara Nardo and Gian Filippo Mirabelle closes in second and last useful, behind Ukraine, in the mixed PR2 doubles, while the four with mixed PR3 of Cristina Scatucci, Alessandro Alfonso Brancato, Lorenzo Bernard, Greta Elizabeth Muti (Lorena) Fuina in the role Helmsman), in this case also, is the second and last useful place after Australia.

Fence – Show Italy on the podium in Japan! Now Bebe Vio and Andreea Ionela Mogos are waiting to try the double shot in the semi-finals in the women’s competitions in categories A and B.

ARCHERY – Defeating Matteo Bonacina in the Round of 16! Blue leaves the scene in front of Japan’s Leon Miyamoto, who lost 141-136.

The fence – Three direct kicks for Baby View 3-0 against Khitsuriani (Georgia).

The Wall – Unleash Baby View 6-2.

The fence – Khetsuriani hits but Bebe Vio answers 3-9 off the blue!!!!

The fence – Meanwhile, the other blue athlete Mogos suffers 2-11 against Ukraine’s Murkevich.

The fence – Baby View led 13-5 against Georgian Khetsuriani.

Fence – again Baby View, jab 15-6.

Fence – again Baby View, jab 15-6. win the match!!!!