WhatsApp, beware of a scam that steals personal files and conversations between users

A new scam is spreading on WhatsApp to steal personal files and conversations between users. How to protect your privacy.

The WhatsApp It is the most used instant messaging app for the offered features and constant updates that make the experience more and more practical. Users can send images that are viewable once, listen to sounds twice as fast, hide chats, and send music. The app allows you to type in an unknown language, find the parked car, or to Take advantage of business service to grow your business. However, the large number of users of the application has a bitter side. Cybercriminals take advantage of this diverse group of users to Looking for the victims To cheat and profiles to steal. Scams are widespread and identifying them is increasingly difficult. We have learned to be careful From links and messages Who promise winnings during activation without their knowledge Paid Subscriptions. Now, however, there is a different scam to put it into place Privacy is in grave danger of people. from the public.

WhatsApp is a scam to steal personal files

The latest scam reported by users allows scammers WhatsApp accounts stolen From users simply by using the access to the platform. Many cybercriminals managed to send them Verification code Thus being able to acquire the profile.

State Police calls on citizens to pay close attention to the arrival of messages that appear come from your contact. Scammers focus precisely on the supposed knowledge of the sender to entice recipients to respond to the chat and comply with the request. However, by sending the code, doors will be opened for criminals regarding their privacy. In addition, your phone number can be used for Engaging in other scams At the expense of contacts in your address book, thus creating an infinite loop.

How to protect yourself from invasion of privacy

Postal police advice is always the same. Beware of suspicious links It is the contacts that ask for icons. To make sure the sender is real, it’s a good idea to contact him Personally He asks for an explanation of the message sent. In this way, it will be possible to identify any scam when the contact says that he did not send any conversation. Watch out and Be careful It is the only way to protect one’s privacy from cybercriminals attack.