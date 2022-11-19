Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have the lowest Metacritic average in the series – Nerd4.life

Pokemon Scarlett and Pokemon Purple Currently on Metacritic they have the extension average score From critical reviews lowest ever Of all the headlines that Game Freak has made, it shows that 9th generation games do indeed have significant issues.

At the time of this writing, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a Metascore 77. It is the first pair of games with an average rating of less than 80.

We specify that the data do not take into account remakes of Diamante Lucente and Perla Splendente (73 by Metacritic), as they are both synthesized by ILCA. The Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow and Gold/Silver/Crystal versions are also not available, but as we’ll see later, the new GameBoy Advance and Nintendo DS versions have very high ratings.



This is a ranking of the main Pokémon games with the highest ratings on Metacritic.

Sun and Moon – 87 x and y – 87 black and white – 87 87- Ali Diamonds and pearls – 85 Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon – 84 Pokemon Legends Arceus – 83 Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire – 83 Pokemon Legends Arceus – 83 rubies and sapphires – 82 FireRed and LeafGreen – 81 Sword and Shield – 80 black and white 2-80 scarlet and violet – 77

Multiplayer.it has assigned a score of 7.4 for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In our review, Raffaele Staccini says that the pair of games offer solid gameplay, enriched by the new Teracrystallization mechanism, while the meandering exploration of the Paldea region is satisfying. What alters the scale of the production, however, is a problematic techno segment that offers mediocre performance and an overly watered-down plot.

Pokémon Scarlett and Pokémon Violeto focus everything on exploration, but the limits of production are clear from the first minutes. The mediocre tech sector soon joins a story that struggles to expand beyond the boundaries of the past, resulting in a dilute and sketchy gameplay. Powerful, with thoughtful additions, while the verticality of the world leads to unprecedented fun in finding new Pokemon when you finally have access to all the massive action possibilities the developers have created in the latest transitional chapter of the series.”

Despite the problems, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seem to have been on many players’ wish list, so much so that they scored the highest amount of pre-orders ever in the series’ history.