Announcing PS4 and PS5 games PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium to April 2024 It is scheduled to be launched next week, but Sony decided to reveal one of the new additions to the service in advance. It's about to Dave the diverthe popular RPG that mixes sea exploration and sushi restaurant management.
The confirmation came via the PlayStation Blog, which states that Mintrocket will be available to all Premium and Premium tier subscribers. April 16or on the same day as the PS4 and PS5 versions of Dave The Diver.
A nautical-themed adventure full of humor
Dave the Diver was released in June last year on PC and then also arrived on Nintendo Switch in October German Democratic Republic Where we play the role of cute Dave, a diver who is convinced by a friend to open a sushi restaurant.
During the day, players will explore the depths of Deep Blue, a legendary place where all kinds of fish can be found, to recover the raw materials needed to run the restaurant in the evening, while we will also help a population of fishmen and shed light on mysterious earthquakes. It all happens in Joyful and carefree atmosphere Full of quirky characters, parodies and comedic situations. If you want to know more, here's our review of Dave the Diver.
