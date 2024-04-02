PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: Sony has revealed one of its April games

Announcing PS4 and PS5 games PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium to April 2024 It is scheduled to be launched next week, but Sony decided to reveal one of the new additions to the service in advance. It's about to Dave the diverthe popular RPG that mixes sea exploration and sushi restaurant management.

The confirmation came via the PlayStation Blog, which states that Mintrocket will be available to all Premium and Premium tier subscribers. April 16or on the same day as the PS4 and PS5 versions of Dave The Diver.