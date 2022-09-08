Pillows soaked in sweat and stains, and how to cool them effectively

Pillows: Do you effectively freshen them from sweat and stains? The remedies are very simple and completely natural

Temperatures are still enough high, although we can now consider that the summer season is over. However, during this period”problemPillows are wet with sweat, which our bodies secrete while we sleep. Very annoying subscriberbut easily solved. How? We immediately reveal how Removal The “sweat problem” of pillows to energize them effectively and make them always fragrant.

Pillows Effectively Freshen: Here Are Natural Remedies

This is an absolute cure effective And very green. Let’s find out right away what this wonderful remedy is. don’t do Existing Nothing is nicer, after a long day at work, than lying in bed and finding yourself immersed in it Fresh Hygiene perfume, of course, but also from Pillow. Unfortunately, this does not always happen. Actually the treatments natural They are different and of course, as mentioned earlier, they are all exactly the same effective.

First, we can use bicarbonate sodium. We know very well that it is the product of a thousand QualityVersatile, it can solve most of our problems: it really is amazing Also for pillows. It is very easy to use: it is enough spray Bicarbonate pad, let it act for a few hours and then remove it Using a brush or a vacuum cleaner. Bicarbonate, among its thousands of properties, is a popular product that is able to get rid of it bad aromatherapy;

Another effective product is talcum powder. It absorbs oil and sweat and releases a wonderful scent. Remember that talcum powder is also plenty used As an alternative to shampoo A dryDue to its absorbency and aroma, it is capable of Removal The “greasy” effect of hair. Obviously use recommended Only in ’emergency’ situations it is always recommended not to overuse.

Another highly effective product isvinegar. She is also famous for her skills Sanitary napkins And anti-odor. Just pour some vinegar into a basin of water, immersion A cotton cloth, wring it well before pass it on the pillow. It will be enough to do dry So does the pillow to get rid of any unpleasant odor too Effect of sweat. Similarly, soap can be used Marseille. The procedure is the same, you only need, of course, alternative With white vinegar and soap Marseille. And to give your pillows a wonderful refreshing flavor, we offer you a simple and quick recipe.

A recipe for making a natural pillow freshener

All you need is water distilledabout half a liter, 2 tablespoons of bicarbonate of sodium and between 20 and 30 points of oil Necessary of your choice. Once the ingredients are combined and cooked fusion Baking soda, just pour it into an e . bottle spray pillows; Nothing could be simpler, to get a perfect result!