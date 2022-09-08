Mélenchon, in Rome with De Magistris, incites the crowd with a fist, “Resist, resist.” and praising the “Italian Communist Movement”.

“Resistance, resistance, resistance“.Leader of the French radical left, with raised left fist Jean-Luc MélenchonIn Rome to speak in the square Luigi De Magistris, greeted about 300 people gathered in Piazza dei Consoli in the Cuatraro district. Chairman D La France Insumais, He began the chorus, followed immediately by the popolare, head of the square and union. Along with the purple flags of the list led by the former mayor of Naples, the red colors of Potare al Popolo and Rifundazione Communista.

“I have always had great admiration for the Italian labor movement and the Italian communist movement, which has always been very creative and very inventive. I wanted to come and meet you as the president of the French Republic. We lost a little, and next time maybe I will be the French prime minister again,” said Mélenchon. began his speech in the square, and to those who asked him why he went to Italy to support the People’s League, he underlined: “They asked me, ‘What are you going to do there?’ – He replied – Should I have been in my bed when you faced the fascists?