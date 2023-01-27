January 27, 2023

Pick a planet, the answer to your biggest hidden fears will be revealed

Karen Hines January 27, 2023 2 min read

Did you know that there is a test on planets to reveal hidden fears? Let’s find out what test it is and what allows you to find out!

Do you want to go to another planet, Maybe to transfer? There is a lot of talk today about going to other planets, and new discoveries have allowed some to get there to visit them. If you also have this desire, but would like to know more about what awaits you, you can try to take a test.

planets of the solar system
Around Choose from some of the planets in the quiz And depending on which one you choose, you will be given a text with some curiosities about your personality. The test will also allow you to discover some concerns that you feed inside and you probably don’t think you’ve eaten. Let’s find out what to do!

Which planet to choose

Among the proposals on the planets in the test have found 3 variants. The suggested planets are actually 3 different planets. If you are going to go and live on another planet, you have 3 planets to choose from.

Depending on the color chosenare present 3 types of different characters, Which you can relate to in order to understand if they correspond to who you really are. The test will allow you to discover fun and interesting fears and curiosities.

The three planets and related characters

Here are the different characters that respond to the planets:

Planet 1 – Whoever chooses to live in a planet of this type, Mercury, is a calm and peaceful person. He likes to live somewhere clean, quiet, perfectly organized and where he can keep his privacy intact.

Planet 2 Whoever chooses to live on this planet, Saturn, is a person full of thoughts and emotions. She loves living with a lot of people, as long as they are witty and love to make plans. This person hates those who do nothing to improve themselves.

Planet 3 Those who choose to live on this planet, Mars, are curious and adventurous people. She likes to be busy all the time and can’t stand boredom, preferring surprises instead. His perfect world is also inhabited by imaginary beings.

