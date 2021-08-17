Pesticides in ice cream, snacks and yogurt, fear grows: What is ethylene oxide

Malta is recalling several batches of supermarkets on suspicion of the substance in some well-known brands of ice cream. The alert is still running.

Ethylene oxide, a substance found in pesticides and now marked with a large red X placed by the European Union, is starting to become a serious problem. Other recalls have been made in recent days, again due to the presence of oxide exceeding permissible limits. Exercise is now on the agenda Taking into account the number of products removed from supermarket shelves. But this time, it was consumer products belonging to famous brands that were recalled.

Among those, some even a lot of Milka and Toblerone. This time the theater is in Malta, which confirms that the problem is now a European domain. As defined by the Environmental Health Directorate Maltese Public Health Authority, Some types of ice cream have also been banned. The knot will now be made into carob seed flour, a food additive that is involved in other recalls as well in Italy.

Pulled ice cream: ethylene oxide also in Malta

In recent weeks, some brands of ice cream have already been pulled from sale. this time, On an island in the southern Mediterranean The lottery was the following:

Milka Mini Vanilla & Chocolate Swirl – 6 x 50 ml

Expiry Date 03/31/2023

Lot PL1084

Milka Vanilla and Chocolate Swirl – 100 ml

Chocolate and Honey Flavored Ice Cream with Toblerone Chocolate – 6 x 50 ml (Expiry date 02/28/2023).

All with an expiry date of 01/31/2023. The parts are: MI1009031001, MI1009032501, MI1009032502, MI1009034501, MI1009034602, MI1009035801.

Initially concentrated in sesame seeds, now the question seems more urgent in carob flour, which is widely used in desserts as a food additive. In a sense, the risk becomes more widespread. In recent days, the Italian Ministry of Health He made many decrees Remove products suspected of containing pesticides. Until recently, its presence was allowed only in trace amounts (0.05 mg / kg). Now, however, it has been decided to ban oxide permanently.