January 16, 2022

"Only those with a third dose should upload a photo of the test"

Noah French January 16, 2022

To Emilia Romagna’s President, “Controrande”: “Starting on Wednesday 19th”

In Emilia Romagna A DIY swap will suffice to start and finish the insulation. Decision taken by the President Stefano Bonacini, Which is valid only for three-dose vaccines, will be announced at a press conference on Monday, January 17 and officially announced on Wednesday, January 19. “Counter current” From Bonaccini: “We need to simplify – Governor Emilia Romagna explained – when specific numbers are violated, there is no surveillance system”.

“To ensure greater speed – the added Ponachini – booster recipients can start the isolation automatically, if positive, in the same way, they can finish it. Upload will be sufficient. Tampon’s photo for electronic health record. We hope to be able to extend delivery to those who have been vaccinated with doses.


