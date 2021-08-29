Online checking account, not just scams: What risks are there?

The closure led to an increase in the use of the Internet, which increased the tendency to open an entire checking account on the Web. However, there are some risks.

It is not a written law (yet) but there is no doubt that the future will provide us with an increasingly digital everyday life. A little about timing, given that internet use is increasing frequently even for small things. Covid imposed on us a little bit with Forced imprisonment is one of the most difficult times And the significant increase in web services, especially for purchases and payments of all kinds. Banks have also taken advantage of this to better adapt online checking account services, making the traditional over-the-counter process almost useless in some cases.

Obviously, like all good things, even a home banking checking account hides its flaws. And this is not surprising, given that mere network travel fuels the risk factor. Even in this field, in fact, Scam attempt may be hidden, through systems aimed at inducing the account holder himself to hand over his access data to the thief for fear of this or that risk to his own money. This is despite the security tools adopted by banks, which are of course appropriate for the role of online accounts.

Online checking account, not just scams: What risks can you run

In short, the real risk is not in the checking account itself, as it is also in the case of bank failure Coverage up to 100,000 eurosThanks to the interbank fund. The problem may lie in managing it. And this is for a very simple reason: operating online also means entering your sensitive data into the network, albeit protected by security systems. PIN, credit card numbers, IBAN… There is a lot of information and it is all at risk, if there is a clever scam at work. Or a particularly dangerous hacking system.

This is why using your online banking account with caution becomes vital. Respect the bank’s safety instructions, be careful when sharing sensitive data, and be careful when opening supposed warning emails (often phishing attempts): the small precautions that They have an insurance featureWell, at least, our money. And our data, of course. Because on the Internet, there is not only the danger of someone getting their hands on our money but also our identity. Thefts also occur in this sense.