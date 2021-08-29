Paulo Fox, Today August 29, 2021 / Pisces, Scorpio and Cancer: Who’s on Top?

L ‘Paolo Fox Tower And his predictions even today keep the company of all lovers of the subject, astrology, as ambiguous, in fact, indicates the daily fate of each of us. In this study we will deal with the signs of water, through the indications given by the astrologer himself on the occasion of his talk on Radio Latte e Miele. In particular, what do the stars predict for Scorpio, Cancer and Pisces for this Sunday, August 29, 2021?

Paulo Fox, what do the stars say about Scorpio and Cancer?

Paulo Fox’s horoscope the Scorpion is reading: “You will feel a certain bad mood at the beginning of the day: not everything is going as you want and even marital relations need more tenderness. But, good news: in September the flower will be in the sign. Relationships born now are satisfactory, you can not always expect the best, but they are better A little. The only small problem may have been experienced by those who have been on vacation lately: either because they didn’t take the vacation they wanted, or because they got tired instead of relaxing”.

who was born under the sign cancer What to expect on this Sunday you find a lot of determination and some worries remain about the house. In general, we can say that it is not a very emotional period, because even spouses who love each other are exposed to various events related to the house: expenses, worries, and even if there is great love, it is in this period. He lives with a little excitement, and even more so if he is far away. The stars recommend a little relaxation, getting away from it all, if possible, at least for a few hours.

Pisces, what Paulo Fox predicts

We finish the Paolo Fox Tower around the Water signs with Fish. “Don’t bump into someone who, between noon and evening, might judge you, or keep saying things you don’t want to hear. You don’t have to be afraid to show your weakness. Between June and July there were moments of great turmoil as well as in the beginning of August. It is important to seek emotional support and to have Some help: Everyone needs rest and pampering New romantic relationships are very correct, but be careful not to take on too many responsibilities, at least take the second step. Take advantage of the talking power that will give you this Sunday even if, from a physical point of view, this Tonight is not the case for the small hours.”.

