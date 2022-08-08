One Piece 1057: The First Clues of a Spoiler

One Piece 1057: Ten days after the release of the new chapter, the first clues from the spoiler arrive

Although there are more than 10 days left until the release of Chapter 1057 of One Piece, the first clues from Spoilerman have already arrived via Twitter. In all likelihood, the spoilers will also be posted in a few days.

How does it come so early? Remember that the manga by Eiichiro Oda is not on hiatus for author selection, but has been discontinued because Weekly Shonen Jump will not be released this week. When the magazine stops, spoilers come early.

But at the moment, two clues have arrived, and as usual he must be taken with pliers, awaiting confirmation. The first is hard to decipher, it’s about this gif:

On the other hand, the second tells us something more.

This is an image depicting Fujitora, Kizaru, Akainu, and Ryukogyo. Spoilerman also added that those who value the Admiral may not be happy with what we read.

We await the release of spoilers to find out more!

