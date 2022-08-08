The three places where you need to move to Italy to find work right away

There is no need to travel abroad to find work. Of course, abroad, depending on the region of the world in which we find ourselves, there are many opportunities, but in fact – even if few people know this – there are places in Italy where one can find work very easily.

To know exactly where we should go to find work (or a better paying job, which in any case corresponds to making a leap forward in quality of life), it is enough to go and see data. Which is impressive.

The province of Bolzano has an employment rate of up to 70%. In line with many central and northern European countries. For a comparative term, Campania (the worst Italian region) has an employment rate of 40.9%.

But it is certain that Trento and Bolzano are not the only places where there is an abundance of work in our country. Emilia-Romagna has a degree of employment roughly equivalent to the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, 69%. And we are talking about one of the most densely populated regions of Italy.

Of course there is better in Europe: Germany has an employment rate of 76% (2020 data) as well as in many other countries. But the data is still very important: for job seekers, some regions in Italy are as attractive (and thus excellent destinations) as some of the world’s richest and most productive regions.

In addition to the province of Bolzano, Trento and Emilia-Romagna there is Lombardy. The Lombard capital, Milan, has a steady growth in GDP per capita that is even higher than some regions in Germany.

