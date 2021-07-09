July 9, 2021

One of the free games for August already revealed in State of Play

Gerald Bax July 9, 2021 1 min read

During State of Play today, July 8, he’s also back to show himself Hunter’s Arena: Legends for PS4 and PS5, a new Battle Royale game based on PvP and PvE combat with 30 players. Mantisco guys took advantage of this opportunity to tell us about the game in action, announce the launch date and bring good news to Plus subscribers.

It has actually been confirmed Hunter Arena: Legends It will be one of the free PlayStation Plus games for AugustIt will join the Instant Games collection immediately upon launch, on August 3, and will remain there until September 6. It will be playable by subscribers Whether on PlayStation 5 or on PS4: It’s not often that you discover a Plus game early! To discover the other titles in next month’s pick, we’ll have to wait until the last Wednesday of July, unless there are no surprises. In the meantime, we remind you that you can download a file Free PlayStation Plus games for July, including Call of Duty Black Ops 4.

For Hunter’s Arena Legends, you can get an idea of ​​what kind of game it is by watching the trailer when the news opens. It Battle Royale for 30 participants based on PvP and PvE combatIt has a specific combat system that is easy to learn but hard to master.

