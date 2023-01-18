On PS5 no 120fps and lower resolution than Xbox Series X, for analysis – Multiplayer.it

According to the analysis of The Mako Reactor, Persona 4 Goldenand possibly also Persona 3 Portable, on PlayStation consoles that do not offer one High resolution and 120 Hz mode like on Xbox Xbox X. The reason will be explained shortly: there is no original version of both games for PS5 or an ‘enhanced’ version for PS4 Pro.

No original PS5 version of Persona 3 and 4 was confirmed in October last year by Atlus’ official website. We hoped at the time that this wouldn’t hurt the two games on Sony’s home console too much, but it appears that’s exactly what happened.

At least according to the analysis of The Mako Reactor, which states that Persona 4 on PS5 offers no advantage over the base PS4 version. As a result, it runs on all PlayStation consoles at a maximum of 60fps, while the resolution seems to be 1080p against that. 4k From Xbox Series X.

“It seems”, from this point of view, the portal did not report exact details, limiting itself to stating that in the Xbox Series X there is “a much higher resolution and support for 120 Hz” compared to the PS4. It’s also not clear if the same is true of Persona 3 Portable, although it is very likely. In short, we are waiting for a more in-depth analysis to dispel any doubts about it.

The Mako Reactor always indicates that Persona 3 is on Nintendo Switch It runs at 60fps and they basically consider it a superior version on the PS4, which in addition to it has the prizes practically only, as well as on the Steam Deck, provided you have an OLED model and the patience to endure longer loads.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) starting tomorrow, Thursday January 19, 2023. In the meantime, you will find reviews of both games on our pages, here you will find Persona 4 Golden reviews and here is our Persona 3 review.