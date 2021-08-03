Olympics, Tokyo live: results and medals live, today August 3

10 a.m. in the men’s volleyball quarter-final between Italy and Argentina

The Rumba match begins without tomorrow for Italian volleyball: at 5 pm local time, 10 am in Italy, the men’s national team faces Argentina in the quarter-finals to follow the semi-finals in a row in the games. It would be an affirmation of continuity at the highest level which is just missing the dedicate laurel to five circles. The Azzurri are the favorites, but the first date of the tournament in which a loss means returning home is always unknown from a psychological point of view. After that, we got to know Argentina well: De Sico in Civitanova and Sole in Perugia played the final of the tournament with us and many of the former players in our league wear the Albiceleste shirt. That is why coach Blingini is cautious: “In the Olympic quarter-final, the first match inside or out, I think it is unnecessary to stress the importance of the approach. The preliminary stage showed what we already knew: the tournament is difficult, the technical level is great. We know the opponents, and they are A large solo group arrived here in Tokyo at the height of its maturity.” For Italy and Argentina, today is the third match of the season after the VNL match (Rimini 9 June 3-0 to Italy) and the two Test matches played in Cisterna di Latina on July 10 and 11 (3-1 and 3-0 always in favor of the Azzurri). In all, there are 55 previous successes (40 successes in Italy); The direct comparisons between the two teams at the Olympics are five: Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 (twice), Athens 2004, London 2012.