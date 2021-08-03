A bug impeding players’ reported progress – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch players have been enjoying these past few weeks The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD. The game is (re)discovered by many fans today, but some do not have a perfect experience. As reported on Reddit, in fact, there is a file flaw able to prevent progress Always in the game.

As you can see in the video below, it’s been shared for a few days already, in the mandatory game section the link should move one cash desk Inside a track dug into the ground. The problem is that at some point the chest might freeze, thus blocking progress within The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD. Here’s the movie.

It is clearly a file flaw Which may not be activated: Most players will probably be able to bypass this section without any problem. As stated in the Reddit comments, this is not a unique situation. There also doesn’t seem to be a safe solution: some players reported that by turning off the console and re-entering The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, the bug disappeared, while others report that nothing worked and it’s still blocked.

It is not clear why this glitch occurs, whether it is due to certain actions of players or whether it is completely random. There’s nothing left to do but wait for Nintendo to release a file Update For The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD. Tell us, have you encountered the same problem?

