Like watching a live test flight

Boeing / John Grant

Boeing is expected to re-launch the Starliner crew capsule for a second attempt to dock with the International Space Station on Tuesday, August 3 (there will be no humans on board). Boeing The first attempt failed at the end of 2019 To reach the International Space Station but landed safely on Earth.

The mission was originally scheduled to take off on Friday, but is now targeted for the following Tuesday Unexpected problem last Thursday with the ISS unit They fired his missiles shortly after docking at the station.

“The ISS team will use the time to continue checks on the newly arrived Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) and to ensure that the station is ready for Starliner arrival,” NASA said in the current situation.

Software glitches and a communications link issue led to the early termination of Boeing’s original test flight in 2019, even though the Starliner CST-100 capsule landed safely on Earth. The upcoming Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission is an opportunity for Boeing to thoroughly examine its hardware and software before a crew of three American astronauts flies aboard the Starliner.

Both Boeing and SpaceX are part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which consists of sending astronauts to the International Space Station from US soil. SpaceX has now delivered 10 astronauts to the International Space Station and Boeing would like to catch up. First, you will need to prove that the Starliner can safely reach the International Space Station and return to Earth.

NASA will broadcast the launch, which is scheduled for 10:20AM PT (1:20PM ET) Tuesday, August 3. Coverage is expected to begin at 9:30 AM PT.

The Starliner will be launched on an Atlas V rocket from the United Launch Alliance (ULA). The capsule will be filled with approximately 400 pounds of crew and cargo supplies. Hopefully, it will be attached to the space station about 24 hours later, Wednesday, August 4. The dock will also be covered live by NASA’s NASA Television.

ULA shared some panoramic photos From the launch site on Monday as it prepares to take off.

Starliner will spend five to ten days on the International Space Station before returning research samples to Earth. Boeing aims to return the spacecraft for a gentle parachute landing in the New Mexico desert.

OFT-2 will provide valuable data that will help NASA certify the Boeing Crew Transportation System to transport astronauts to and from the space station. NASA said in a statement on July 22 After successful completion of the flight readiness review.

The mission is a critical step in NASA’s plans to carry out regular launches with crews from the United States, and end its dependence on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft. We hope to launch the first manned mission, Boe-CFT, in the next six months.

Let her continue CNET Space Calendar 2021 To keep up with the latest space news this year. You can even add it to your Google Calendar.