Old age, early retirement, quota 100, women’s choice: requirements for teachers and the ATA. table

The Annual Ministerial Circular for 2022 Retirement Requests for School Staff has been published: Deadline is October 31 for faculty and ATA, February 28, 2022 for principals. What are the personal and social security requirements for the application?

old age pension – Article 24, paragraphs 6 and 7 of Law 214 of 2011

Requirements: Minimum seniority 20 years old, 67 ex officio years as of August 31, 2022, on demand 67 years old as of December 31, 2022

old age pension -art. 1, paragraphs 147 to 153 of Law No. 205

Requirements: Minimum seniority is 30 years as of August 31, 2022, ex officio 66 years and 7 months as of August 31, 2022, upon request

66 years and 7 months as of December 31, 2022

early retirement

Requirements to be due by December 31, 2022 for women: Minimum tenure of 41 years and 10 months

Requirements to be due by December 31, 2022 for men: Minimum tenure of 42 years and 10 months

quota 100

Requirements due by December 31, 2021: Minimum entry age of 38 and 62

Woman’s choice

Requirements due on December 31, 2020: contribution seniority of 35 years due on December 31, 2020, and 58 years due as on December 31

December 2020

