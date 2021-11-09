November 9, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“Oh my God, he let the wind go.” Camilla is upset with Biden in Glasgow - El Tempo

“Oh my God, he let the wind go.” Camilla is upset with Biden in Glasgow – El Tempo

Samson Paul November 9, 2021 1 min read

A “fart gate” broke out in England. According to the English newspapers – and reported by www.notizie.it in Italy, Camilla Parker-Bowles, wife of Prince Charles of England, was literally shocked by what happened in Glasgow, on the occasion of Cop26.

Well, in front of the wife of the future King of England, US President Joe Biden was unable to restrain himself and was going to make a long, noisy fart. An event that would have affected Camila so much that she would not be able to stop talking about it with her friends. Until the rumors actually reached the English newspapers, who picked up the rumors right away.

For the newspapers, Camilla, Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were present at the time of the “crime”. Biden had already ended up in a drowsy crosshairs after missing during one of the COP26 conventions. Certainly unfortunate appointment to the President of the United States.

See also  "The hotel we're in is on fire."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The president’s horror is “shocked” – Libero Quotidiano

November 8, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Spain, fears power outages on social media

November 8, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Shark tearing up a man in the sea under the eyes of four children

November 8, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

“Oh my God, he let the wind go.” Camilla is upset with Biden in Glasgow – El Tempo

November 9, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Calabria Region, Occhiuto launches new council: “Here are the new councilors”

November 9, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Alfonso Signorini’s decision

November 9, 2021 Lorelei Reese
6 min read

Magnetic manipulation against space waste

November 9, 2021 Karen Hines