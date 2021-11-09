“Oh my God, he let the wind go.” Camilla is upset with Biden in Glasgow – El Tempo

A “fart gate” broke out in England. According to the English newspapers – and reported by www.notizie.it in Italy, Camilla Parker-Bowles, wife of Prince Charles of England, was literally shocked by what happened in Glasgow, on the occasion of Cop26.

Well, in front of the wife of the future King of England, US President Joe Biden was unable to restrain himself and was going to make a long, noisy fart. An event that would have affected Camila so much that she would not be able to stop talking about it with her friends. Until the rumors actually reached the English newspapers, who picked up the rumors right away.

For the newspapers, Camilla, Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were present at the time of the “crime”. Biden had already ended up in a drowsy crosshairs after missing during one of the COP26 conventions. Certainly unfortunate appointment to the President of the United States.