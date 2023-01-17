January 17, 2023

Assault on Planalto, Bolsonaro breaks the silence: “The invasion of buildings in Brasília was something incredible”

Samson Paul January 17, 2023 2 min read

«something amazing». Thus, the former Brazilian president, Jair BolsonaroStampassaults To three palaces of power in Brasilia on January 8. the “Trump is from the tropics“, In the United State Since December 30, he has appeared in public while speaking to some supporters who happened to be in front of his residence fl. The news site quoted him as saying, “I am sorry for what happened on January 8th, which is unfortunately unbelievable.” capital Cities. Bolsonaro also admitted that the government “committed mistakesHowever, it managed to bring “several results” to the country. “Some mistakes also happen at home, not to mention the government. But at home we know who is responsible. We are always me Pairshe added jokingly. Meanwhile, the Executive of the Federal District of Brasília, Selina Liaotemporary governor (after suspension to Ibanez Rochas Investigated on suspicion of complicity in the attack) it was announced that Brasilia would permanently double its police presence, making it one of the 240 to 500 In order to enhance security in the three countries arena. On January 13, the Brazilian government inquiry request The former President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, allegedly coup attempt. An investigation was opened after a draft decree was discovered in the house of the former Minister of Justice. Anderson Torres (He was arrested on charges of attacking the buildings of democracy) in which the outcome of the October elections, which he won, was overturned Lola.

