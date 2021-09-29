Official statement from UPHE University regarding the Ultra HD Blu-ray release of “The Thing”

After the release of John Carpenters “The thing from another world” (USA 1982) debuts 4K on Ultra HD Blu-ray with one simple choice keep the state and in Limited hard book Complaints from buyers are increasing. It has been criticized that the high-resolution Blu-ray version included in both collections does not contain the revised edition of Turbine Medien Publications. The same goes for the German soundtrack on Ultra HD Blu-ray, for which the original sync from the world archives was used instead. After consulting with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, we have received the following official press release, which is now also published in the case of direct orders from end consumers:

As you rightly pointed out, the original Universal Archive Synchronization, which has been in use for home entertainment publications since 2006, was used to make a 4K version of “The Thing” by John Carpenter. Items added by Turbine Medien 2019 are not included. The same applies to the attached Blu-ray disc. In addition to improving picture and sound quality, the film should be left in its original version as much as possible. So no new versions or replacement discs will be released. Nevertheless, we hope you enjoy this post. thanks for understanding.

The classic sci-fi horror movie “The Thing from Another World” starring Kurt Russell in the main role was released on Ultra HD Blu-ray with German DTS: X-Sound, HDR10 and many others. (s)

Available in retail stores in Germany from 23 September 2021:

