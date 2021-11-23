November 24, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Official lineups and where to see it on TV

Official lineups and where to see it on TV

Mirabelle Hunt November 23, 2021 2 min read

London, UK) – After beating Lazio in the league, Massimiliano Allegri Look for affirmations in Champions League. The Bianconeri, with their full points, lead Group H against Chelsea And at Stamford Bridge, they are looking for the points they need to stay ahead. “We play first with the European champions and PM leaders: it will be an important test – Technical announcement AllegriRequires technical cleanliness, clarity and character. And we need to improve to find the missing networks.”. The Juventus coach wants more evil in front of the goal. “We need to improve the implementation phase he announced- Because we create important situations, but we make mistakes, the last step. We have to find more goals.” Chelsea wants to win To join the Bianconeri. “Do you have to win at any cost? We always play to win – said Tuchel – I don’t like the accounts, so of course if we were 0-0 in the 90’s I wouldn’t send the goalkeeper to jump into the opponent’s area.”

See the gallery

Juventus, the last training in Contasa before Chelsea

Chelsea-Juventus: How to see it on TV and live

Chelsea-Juventus, valid for the fifth round of the Champions League group stage, will take place at 9pm at Stamford Bridge and will be visible on Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport (Channel 252).

Chelsea – Juventus, official squad

Chelsea (3-4-3): soggy. Shalluba, Thiago; Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho; Kante, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Zyech. everybody.: Tochel.

Juventus (4-4-2): Chisney. Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKinney, Bentancourt, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata. everybody.: cheerful.

Rule: Jovanovic (Ser)

Auxiliaries: Stojkovic, Mihajlovic

Fourth man: Simovic

where: Hernandez (spa)

AVAR: Monoera (spa)

Allegri and Juventus without CR7: "We have a lot of players who can score goals"

Watch the video

Allegri and Juventus without CR7: “We have many players who can score”

See also  Euro 2020, for English television, the victory has already been written. Live countdown: "The Cup is close to home"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Son of the Ocean is coming to Disney+

November 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

DAVIS Cup 2021 Finals, all players team by team: the whole team

November 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

China and the United States with the Table Tennis World Cup (2) – Xinhua

November 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

In addition to baking soda, this wonderful natural product will be enough to remove mold from the house

November 23, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Rome, waste company backtracks: The word “disease” has been removed from the agreement to reduce non-attendance at Christmas.

November 23, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Volkswagen ID.5: presales are ongoing, with prices starting at €46,515

November 23, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Afghanistan. 100 days of Taliban rule exhausted women (MA Goni)

November 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese