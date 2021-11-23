Official lineups and where to see it on TV

London, UK) – After beating Lazio in the league, Massimiliano Allegri Look for affirmations in Champions League. The Bianconeri, with their full points, lead Group H against Chelsea And at Stamford Bridge, they are looking for the points they need to stay ahead. “We play first with the European champions and PM leaders: it will be an important test – Technical announcement Allegri – Requires technical cleanliness, clarity and character. And we need to improve to find the missing networks.”. The Juventus coach wants more evil in front of the goal. “We need to improve the implementation phase – he announced- Because we create important situations, but we make mistakes, the last step. We have to find more goals.” Chelsea wants to win To join the Bianconeri. “Do you have to win at any cost? We always play to win – said Tuchel – I don’t like the accounts, so of course if we were 0-0 in the 90’s I wouldn’t send the goalkeeper to jump into the opponent’s area.”
Chelsea-Juventus: How to see it on TV and live
Chelsea-Juventus, valid for the fifth round of the Champions League group stage, will take place at 9pm at Stamford Bridge and will be visible on Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport (Channel 252).
Chelsea – Juventus, official squad
Chelsea (3-4-3): soggy. Shalluba, Thiago; Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho; Kante, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Zyech. everybody.: Tochel.
Juventus (4-4-2): Chisney. Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKinney, Bentancourt, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata. everybody.: cheerful.
Rule: Jovanovic (Ser)
Auxiliaries: Stojkovic, Mihajlovic
Fourth man: Simovic
where: Hernandez (spa)
AVAR: Monoera (spa)
