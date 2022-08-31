Florence: At the Marini Museum, Krypton presents “Aeneid in Spacetime”, with free admission

Wednesday, August 31 from 9 pm to 10:30 pm

“Aeneid of Krypton 1983”

FLORENCE – Following the success of the first event of the 40th Krypton Summer Project last June, Compagnia krypton he is Wednesday, August 31 at 9 pm at the Marino Marine Museum (Piazza San Pancrazio) for the second appointment for the celebrations of its fortieth anniversary. The company will be created in the Museum of Piazza San Pancrazio stubborn in time and place (Free admission).

Installation – performance designed for the interior of the Marino Marini Museum; A work of powerful influence associated with the horses and knights of the great sculptor; An ideal space to set audio-visual material to showcase the company’s cult, between myth and contemporary. A special journey in this work will be an opportunity for great visualizations between the original music, composed by the then very young Litfiba, the color images created by Alfredo Peri and the new digital raids of Massimo Bevilacqua. Giancarlo Cutruchio He will not shy away from performing, showing his voice live through his latest formulation of Virgil’s script and will engage, many years later, with private participation, the architectural artist. Cesar PergolaHis travel companion since the late seventies.

stubborn in time and place It is an event designed to commemorate one night in Florence forty years ago, its unforgettable creative energy, and the talent of these artists in their twenties able to bring out the city in Europe, and to revolutionize the aesthetic in the cradle of the Renaissance. An evening that the company will dedicate to the city in which it debuted in the name of contemporary and to its many viewers from past and present, with a special focus on young people who will be able to immerse themselves in the subversive vibrations of Florence in the glorious eighties. krypton 40 summer Achieved with the contribution of the Estate Fiorentina 2022 of the Municipality of Florence, a project co-financed by the European Union – European Social Fund, within the Operational Program Metropolitan Cities 2014-2020 and a contribution from the Metropolitan City of Florence

The installation can be visited from 9 pm to 10:30 pm with free entry

