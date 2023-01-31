January 31, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Not honoring nuclear weapons treaties – Il Tempo

Noah French January 31, 2023 1 min read

Nuclear weapons, conflict between USA and Russia. The Washington administration has accused the Kremlin of not honoring the “New Beginning” agreement on the non-proliferation and control of nuclear weapons. The United States has accused Russia of failing to fulfill its obligations under the 2010 Nuclear Arms Control Treaty. Moscow, according to Washington, will not allow inspectors to visit its nuclear sites, as stipulated in the agreement.

The Guardian reported that the spokesperson of the US State Department said this. The spokesman explained that Russia’s “refusal” to allow the inspections “prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the treaty and threatens the credibility of US-Russian nuclear arms control.” The spokesman added that Moscow has a “clear path” to return to compliance by allowing inspection activities, and added that the United States is ready to work with Russia to fully implement the agreement.

See also  Medvedev: The West will try to dismember Russia. As long as America is in Europe, there is no balance."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Scrap exports to USA and Japan | Siderweb

January 31, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

A denial teacher interrupts the Showa – Lombardi program

January 31, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Merla Days, a venerable tradition! But pay attention to what will happen… » ILMETEO.it

January 30, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Not honoring nuclear weapons treaties – Il Tempo

January 31, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Airbnb Homes: Here are the 10 most loved homes on Instagram in 2022

January 31, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Eco Awakening> Istituto Maggia, the gymnasium will be built with state money

January 31, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

Hellblade 2 and Starfield have a release window by Jeff Grubb – Multiplayer.it

January 31, 2023 Gerald Bax