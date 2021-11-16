No Way Home, it’s time to launch the trailer in Italy!

We’ve been looking forward to it as the event of the century, almost as much as the movie release itself: the new trailer for Spider-Man: There is no room for home He has made himself as desirable as few things in the world, with Marvel Studios wisely manipulating the hype by prolonging the wait on a grand scale. However, the countdown is now running out: How much is left to wait?

While Andrew Garfield continues to deny his involvement In the movie with Tom Holland, therefore, fans are literally going crazy over a sloppy look at the watches: The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will actually debut tonight during a great time. event for fans It was staged in Los Angeles, with the rest of the world inevitably having to adapt to the laws of the time zone.

Therefore, it is better to clarify how a poster works with updating exit times according to the time zones of the whole world that are circulating in these hours: for those who are still skeptical about what, then, this is the confirmation that Italian fans will be able to watch the much-requested trailer No later than 2:30 am tonight.

Will you be able to stay awake or would you rather enjoy the trailer tomorrow morning? Let us know in the comments! Here, meanwhile, find a file Reaction from Tom Holland and Zendaya The new trailer D-Spider-Man: There’s no place for home.