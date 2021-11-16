There are some special symptoms that are difficult to understand. They can mask more or less serious problems, but they can be difficult to diagnose.

The important thing to do is to seek medical attention when we feel these symptoms. So he will be able to describe the analyzes that need to be made to understand our situation.

Today we’re talking about a symptom that could be very common and that could have a very specific cause. In fact, it seems unreasonable, but pain in the muscles and bones may indicate an excess of this vitamin.

Vitamin increase

according toHigher Institute of HealthVitamin A could be the cause of the pain. Vitamin A, also known as retinol, is a vital nutrient for our health. According to the ISS, this will help protect eyesight and allow the body’s tissues to develop properly. It will also contribute to a healthy immune system and reproduction.

In general, vitamin A can be obtained from animal or vegetable sources. Cheese, eggs and fatty fish, for example, are good sources of animal origin. On the other hand, spinach, broccoli, carrots, and squash provide beta-carotene, which is a precursor to vitamin A.

According to the ISS, it would be easier for our bodies to absorb this vitamin through animal sources.

Vitamin A deficiency can have many negative, even dangerous, effects. It can present with various symptoms related to vision. In fact, it may become more difficult to see properly during the evening and at night. This can lead to increased dryness of the cornea and, in the worst cases, can lead to blindness.

Other symptoms of vitamin A deficiency can include skin changes, respiratory mucosal problems, and even infertility.

However, it is also possible to suffer from excess vitamin A in these cases, experts say that nausea and vomiting may occur, as well as blurry vision.

Other symptoms include lack of appetite, anemia, and pain specifically in the muscles and bones, especially in the joints. Hence, this common symptom can be precisely caused by excess Vitamin A.

Obviously, in these cases, it is always necessary to consult your doctor and not try to diagnose the disorders on your own.

However, retinol is not the only vitamin that can cause some symptoms in case of excess. Indeed, for example,Increased thirst and abdominal pain may be due to an excess of this essential vitamin.