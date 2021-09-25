PS4 and PS5 games in discount with September 2021 weekend deals – Nerd4.life

The Playstation Store New discounts on PS4 and PS5 games launched (backward compatibility) thanks to new games Weekend offers at the end of September 2021. In total, 93 items are available at a discount, including games and expansions.

First of all, know that you can find discounts In the PlayStation Store at this address. It will be available until 00:59 on September 28, 2021, Italian time.

PlayStation Store offers include many exciting titles, like only Jurassic World Evolution 7.49 €. It is a management game in which you have to create your own prehistoric theme park. In addition, there is a chance to restore the first Aragami alone 3.99 €, so as to start the saga while waiting for an opponent on the second chapter.



Evolution of the Jurassic World, United Nations Triceratobo

You can also find Blacksad: Under the Skin, an investigative game set in 1950s New York, inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. It was available in 7.99 €. Those looking for a driving game can only choose the Gravel available €2.99, not forgetting that Xenon Racer is also available only for €2.99.

In general, this Weekend Deals Late September 2021 available in the PS Store includes many PS4 games (compatible with backwards versions on PS5) at very low prices: most are indie or “second tier” games, but not of low quality.

We also remind you that all discounts for Japan are available: here are the games and 20 euros or less.