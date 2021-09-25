September 25, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

PS4 and PS5 games in discount with September 2021 weekend deals - Nerd4.life

PS4 and PS5 games in discount with September 2021 weekend deals – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 25, 2021 2 min read

The Playstation Store New discounts on PS4 and PS5 games launched (backward compatibility) thanks to new games Weekend offers at the end of September 2021. In total, 93 items are available at a discount, including games and expansions.

First of all, know that you can find discounts In the PlayStation Store at this address. It will be available until 00:59 on September 28, 2021, Italian time.

PlayStation Store offers include many exciting titles, like only Jurassic World Evolution 7.49 €. It is a management game in which you have to create your own prehistoric theme park. In addition, there is a chance to restore the first Aragami alone 3.99 €, so as to start the saga while waiting for an opponent on the second chapter.


Evolution of the Jurassic World, United Nations Triceratobo

You can also find Blacksad: Under the Skin, an investigative game set in 1950s New York, inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. It was available in 7.99 €. Those looking for a driving game can only choose the Gravel available €2.99, not forgetting that Xenon Racer is also available only for €2.99.

In general, this Weekend Deals Late September 2021 available in the PS Store includes many PS4 games (compatible with backwards versions on PS5) at very low prices: most are indie or “second tier” games, but not of low quality.

We also remind you that all discounts for Japan are available: here are the games and 20 euros or less.

See also  Tuesday the 27th will be showing another show, it will be the most amazing of 2021. Weather forecast »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Paolo Nespoli, fighting brain tumor: “Now I see the light”

September 24, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Instructions on how to download and install the test – Nerd4.life

September 24, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The trailer for the game was revealed with the release year on Nintendo Direct – Nerd4.life

September 24, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Cardinal Walkie from Cologne took a break, but the Pope reconfirmed his confidence

September 25, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Fan Page, Rome Attorney’s Office Durian – Cancels Capture Video on Politics

September 25, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Legislative Decree 127, Green Traffic Commitment, Union Consensus: Workers’ wages are abolished

September 25, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“No boring but rich *and yes?”

September 25, 2021 Lorelei Reese