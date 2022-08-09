August 9, 2022

BASF Group heir to give up 4 billion: “I will not be happy” – the world

Samson Paul August 9, 2022 1 min read

He gives up a €4 billion inheritance because “I can’t be happy” and for a question of “fairness”: This is the story of 29-year-old Marilyn Engelhorn, an Austrian and a descendant of Friedrich Engelhorn, who founded the chemical giant BASF. Her grandmother was ranked 687th in Forbes magazine’s ranking of the world’s richest people, and the rejected inheritance is 90 percent of what she deserves.

“It’s not about will, but about justice,” the girl, who studies German language and literature in Vienna, told German and Austrian media. “I didn’t do anything to get this inheritance. It’s just luck in the birth lottery.” Moreover, for a young woman, a lot of money risks turning into a problem rather than an advantage, because excessive wealth can lead to tensions, problems and misunderstandings instead of solutions.

Added to this is the ethical aspect: Engelhorn, in fact, together with 49 other heirs are very wealthy “Taxmenow”, an initiative under which the state must manage most of the billionaire’s assets. Not only does the girl advocate for a greater redistribution of wealth, but she also wants those with more money to pay more taxes for greater social justice.

