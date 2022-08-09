“Rasbadori to Napoli? Negotiations will be closed soon”

“Giacomo Raspadori to me Naples? The agreement is not far away. I hope everything will be closed in the next few days“. like him Giovanni CarnevaleDirector general Sassuolospoke to Sportmediaset microphones, on the sidelines of the Coppa Italia match that coincided with the unexpected 3-2 defeat in the derby against. Modena.
Sassuolo Carnevale CEO: “Rasbadori-Napoli? A deal that will be closed in a few days”
Karnevali argued: “We would like the negotiations to end on a positive note on the first day of the tournament. We’ve been talking to Napoli for days: let’s see what we can do. For our part, we would like to keep the player, but we know that Giacomo wants to go to a great club. However, he will go there under the right conditions. It is not a simple negotiation process. There is a time we have to close, which is a few days“.
Napoli and Raspadori: the future striker for the Blue Club
Giacomo Rasbadori played all 95 minutes of the match against the Canary Islands, but, on the contrary, appeared decisively in the negative, with a rogue back pass, marking the opponent’s first goal. Last season, the Bentivoglio striker, 200 class, scored 10 goals in Serie A out of 36 attendance fees and is now solidly in the national team. Roberto Mancini.
