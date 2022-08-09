“Rasbadori to Napoli? Negotiations will be closed soon”

“ Giacomo Raspadori to me Naples ? The agreement is not far away. I hope everything will be closed in the next few days“. like him Giovanni Carnevale Director general Sassuolo spoke to Sportmediaset microphones, on the sidelines of the Coppa Italia match that coincided with the unexpected 3-2 defeat in the derby against. Modena .

Karnevali argued: “We would like the negotiations to end on a positive note on the first day of the tournament. We’ve been talking to Napoli for days: let’s see what we can do. For our part, we would like to keep the player, but we know that Giacomo wants to go to a great club. However, he will go there under the right conditions. It is not a simple negotiation process. There is a time we have to close, which is a few days“.